Carbon-reducing underwater meadow to be planted

Acres of underwater seagrass will be restored off the coast in a bid to help wildlife and tackle climate change.

Environmentalists believe the 4.9-acre (2 hectare) project at Dale Bay in Pembrokeshire will be the UK's biggest seagrass restoration.

Experts say seagrass acts as a "nursery for a wide variety of marine life" but 92% of the UK's seagrass meadows have disappeared over the last 100 years.

It is hoped the Welsh pilot could help large-scale UK seagrass restoration.