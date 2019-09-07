Video

Areas of the south Wales valleys once referred to as the "Alps of Glamorgan" will be restored to boggy peatland.

The project aims to restore more than 540 hectares of historic landscape and habitat in Neath Port Talbot and Rhondda Cynon Taff, including peat bogs and pools, heathland, grassland and native woodland.

"We want to restore this fantastic landscape, that's been hidden by forestry for years... to what it was previously," ecologist Rebecca Sharp said.

As well as helping wildlife to thrive and reduce greenhouse gases, it is hoped the risk of wildfires will also reduce.

In 2018, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to 1,956 wildfires.