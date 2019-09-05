More than 300 officers in county lines dawn raids

Media player
County lines: More than 300 police officers in dawn raids
Sixteen people have been arrested in an operation to disrupt "county lines" drug gangs across north Wales, Merseyside and Scotland.
More than 300 officers took part in dawn raids on 24 properties in Flintshire, Conwy, Anglesey, Liverpool and Scotland.
Police said they were targeting heroin and crack cocaine supplies.
Earlier this year, the National Crime Agency estimated 100 county lines drugs networks were operating in Wales.
05 Sep 2019
