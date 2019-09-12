Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Virtual reality tour of Owain Glyndwr's 15th Century home
Born in 1359, Owain Glyndwr, was the last native prince of Wales and led an uprising against England in the 15th Century.
Now a virtual reality project has allowed people to take a look inside his home - nothing remains of his original fortified residence near Sycharth in Powys.
The video tour has been created based on details given in a medieval Welsh poem by the bard Iolo Goch.
People can take the tour at the Gwyl y Fflam - Festival of Flame - in Corwen, Denbighshire, at the weekend.
-
12 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-49592910/virtual-reality-tour-of-owain-glyndwr-s-15th-century-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window