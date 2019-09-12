Inside a prince's 15th Century home
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Virtual reality tour of Owain Glyndwr's 15th Century home

Born in 1359, Owain Glyndwr, was the last native prince of Wales and led an uprising against England in the 15th Century.

Now a virtual reality project has allowed people to take a look inside his home - nothing remains of his original fortified residence near Sycharth in Powys.

The video tour has been created based on details given in a medieval Welsh poem by the bard Iolo Goch.

People can take the tour at the Gwyl y Fflam - Festival of Flame - in Corwen, Denbighshire, at the weekend.

  • 12 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Dementia app aims to spark chats about the disease