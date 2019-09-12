Video

Born in 1359, Owain Glyndwr, was the last native prince of Wales and led an uprising against England in the 15th Century.

Now a virtual reality project has allowed people to take a look inside his home - nothing remains of his original fortified residence near Sycharth in Powys.

The video tour has been created based on details given in a medieval Welsh poem by the bard Iolo Goch.

People can take the tour at the Gwyl y Fflam - Festival of Flame - in Corwen, Denbighshire, at the weekend.