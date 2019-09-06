'I've had death threats and blood put on my car'

Media player
'I've had death threats and blood smeared on my car'
Death and rape threats and blood smeared on her car are some of the abusive incidents a Tory councillor has suffered.
Jayne Cowan has represented the Rhiwbina ward in Cardiff for 20 years, and said: "I've had a sympathy card with 'I hope you die' in it, I've had dead flowers delivered to the house.
"I've had cuttings about rape, my car kicked in and tyres slashed, silent phone calls, it's deeply worrying, it's terrifying."
Police have given her a panic alarm to try and trace who is responsible.
06 Sep 2019
