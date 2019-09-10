40% rise as number of empty homes hits 27,000
Housing: Empty homes are a 'wasted resource'

The number of empty privately-owned homes in Wales has risen 40% in nearly a decade, figures have shown.

The 27,000 empty properties have been described as a "wasted resource" as so many people need affordable homes.

Shelter Cymru said councils have not used powers to take over some homes to bring them back into use because they fear "getting it wrong".

The Welsh Government said £40m had been given to councils and it expected the number of empty properties to fall.

