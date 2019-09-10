Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Number of young suicides 'absolutely horrendous'
The number of men in Wales who die by suicide every year is an "epidemic" according to Arwel Pugh, who lost his son to suicide four weeks ago.
Gavin Pugh, 27, from Porthmadog, Gwynedd, was found dead four weeks ago at his home in Cardiff.
His father said more must be done to remove the stigma that still surrounds mental health and leads people to take their own lives.
According to the Office for National Statistics, the number of suicides in Wales rose from 267 in 2008 to 349 in 2018.
-
10 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window