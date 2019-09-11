Organists' course to stop churches falling silent
For a thousand years it has been the centrepiece of congregational singing across the UK.

But a shortage of organists has left many places of worship silent, prompting the Royal School of Church Music to offer courses across Wales to attract more people to the instrument.

Daniel Smith, 23, of Aberystwyth, who has been playing since he was 11, said the course helped him "explore the full repertoire" of the instrument.

