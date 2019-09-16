Video

Wales is "drowning in street drugs" due to the rise of county lines gangs, an addiction specialist has warned.

The National Crime Agency said more than 100 gangs were operating in towns across Wales, with drug bosses pulling the strings mainly from London, Birmingham and Liverpool.

Authorities think the network started in 2015 and cocaine and heroin deaths have spiked in the past five years.

"It feels like we're drowning in street drugs at the moment and I think there's worse to come," said Carly Jones of drug awareness organisation PSALT.