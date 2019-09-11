£5m revamp planned for derelict theatre

Video

A derelict theatre is to be turned into community, retail and office space as part of a £5m redevelopment.

Swansea's Palace Theatre was built in 1888 and has previously hosted stars such as Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy.

But the Grade II-listed building has turned into a decaying wreck since being left empty in 2006.

Now Swansea council is to take ownership of the site and bring it back to life.