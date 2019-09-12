'Why don't we take control of our own affairs?'

Video

Broadcaster Eddie Butler is backing a vote for Welsh independence after the UK leaves the European Union.

The former Welsh rugby captain wants Wales to become an independent nation as he feels the country will be worse off after Brexit.

"It's better to be free and poor than be a servant and poor," he told the BBC's Wales Live programme.

Wales voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum and Conservative AM David Melding said: "If you are going to shift from the British state, you'd have to be very confident about what you're proposing."