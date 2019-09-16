From minting coins to making jewellery
The Royal Mint is now making jewellery as it looks to expand its offering.

The world's largest export mint produced 3.3 billion coins in 2018, but people are using less cash.

Production has started on a range of jewellery costing between £80 and £2,000.

Traditional coin pressing techniques are being used to make much of the jewellery.

