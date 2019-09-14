Media player
Paramedic assaulted by the man he was trying to help
Attacks on paramedics reached nearly 100 in just a three month period this year.
In 2017, the average was 70 every three months.
Jon Johnston was assaulted by a man he was trying to help and suffered a broken wrist.
It has left him unable to work or train volunteers.
14 Sep 2019
