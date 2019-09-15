Porcini mushroom find leaves forager 'lost for words'
Video

A forager has been left "lost for words" after stumbling across a field of sought-after porcini mushrooms.

Neil Stratton posted videos of what he found in south Wales.

But Mr Stratton, from Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, has also issued a warning to would-be mushroom hunters.

He also came across lethal death cap fungi which could be mistaken for a harmless mushroom.

  • 15 Sep 2019
