Porcini mushroom find leaves forager 'lost for words'
A forager has been left "lost for words" after stumbling across a field of sought-after porcini mushrooms.
Neil Stratton posted videos of what he found in south Wales.
But Mr Stratton, from Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, has also issued a warning to would-be mushroom hunters.
He also came across lethal death cap fungi which could be mistaken for a harmless mushroom.
15 Sep 2019
