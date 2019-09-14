Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
From Caernarfon to Cardiff, why does Wales have so many castles?
Wales' historic monuments agency Cadw currently looks after about 100 castles.
But over the centuries hundreds have been built - the number of Norman castles alone could be around 600.
Among the most famous are the castles in Edward I's "ring of stone", including Beaumaris, Caernarfon, Conwy, Criccieth, Harlech and Flint.
The English civil war in the 1640s was effectively the last conflict where castles played a significant role - the great period of castle warfare stretched from medieval times to the 17th Century.
-
14 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-49696502/from-caernarfon-to-cardiff-why-does-wales-have-so-many-castlesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window