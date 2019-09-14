Jailed for ploughing car into Chinese takeaway

Video

It was the moment that left a Chinese takeaway customer convinced she would die - as disqualified driver Lewis Cadogan ploughed into the restaurant.

The 31-year-old drug user from Ely in Cardiff had led police on an 80mph chase through the city before smashing into the Man Po premises.

Gemma Richards was there to pick-up a Friday night meal in June 2018. She was left with cuts and bruises - and told Newport Crown Court she feels she will never get over it.

Cadogan admitted dangerous driving, injury Ms Richards, damaging the restaurant and a string of other unrelated offences.

He was jailed for eight years and three months.