Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Emotional finish to Ironman for Gareth Thomas
Welsh rugby legend Gareth Thomas has finished an emotional and gruelling triathlon challenge - on the day he revealed he has HIV.
The former Wales captain said he was determined to complete the Ironman event in Pembrokeshire to help dismiss the stigma some still attach to the disease.
He captured the hearts of the crowds in Tenby, who cheered him around the epic swim, bike ride and road race.
He finished in just over 12 hours - greeted by his husband Stephen at the finish line.
15 Sep 2019
