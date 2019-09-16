Japanese children sing Welsh song to players
Japanese children have made Wales rugby players feel at home with a rousing chorus of the Welsh hymn Calon Lan.

The team was training in front of a crowd of 15,000 people at Kitakyushu stadium in southern Japan ahead of the opening of the Rugby World Cup in the country on Friday.

Wales will play their first game against Georgia in a week's time.

