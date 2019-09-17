Video

A woman says she has been left shocked by the “unbelievable generosity” of strangers after tweeting about looking for work.

Nadine Pinnock dropped out of university in Cardiff because of mental health issues and was struggling to pay her rent.

She says the deluge of job offers and donations she has received has made her feel "so much safer and really excited about life".

