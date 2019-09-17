'I've been told I sound Welsh'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Studying in Wales: 'I've been told I sound Welsh'

Croatian Tea Racic did not know what to expect when she arrived in Wales three years ago.

But now she thinks of Wales as her second home.

She said: "I've been told by other Welsh people that I actually sound a little bit Welsh, that I talk in a Welsh accent. I don't know if it's true, you can decide that!"

She and other international students told the BBC what they think of the country and its people.

  • 17 Sep 2019