Greta's message of support to climate change hub

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Greta Thunberg's message of support to climate change hub
A video message from 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg urges a new Cardiff hub tackling climate change to continue its work.
The £5m Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations (CAST) launches at Cardiff University on Wednesday, aiming to examine attitudes towards the issue and what people can do to help.
Ms Thunberg wished the project luck, and said the work CAST was doing was "extremely important and essential".
-
18 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-49733288/greta-thunberg-s-message-of-support-to-climate-change-hubRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window