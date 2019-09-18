Greta's message of support to climate change hub

Video

A video message from 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg urges a new Cardiff hub tackling climate change to continue its work.

The £5m Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations (CAST) launches at Cardiff University on Wednesday, aiming to examine attitudes towards the issue and what people can do to help.

Ms Thunberg wished the project luck, and said the work CAST was doing was "extremely important and essential".