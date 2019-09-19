Climate protesters block oil refinery entrance
Extinction Rebellion at Valero: 'No future in fossil fuels'

Climate change protesters have blocked entrances to one of the biggest oil refineries in Europe.

Ten Extinction Rebellion members set up a blockade outside the Valero site in Pembroke Dock on Thursday morning.

The group have blocked three entrances and said they would stay "as long as it takes".

