Extinction Rebellion at Valero: 'No future in fossil fuels'
Climate change protesters have blocked entrances to one of the biggest oil refineries in Europe.
Ten Extinction Rebellion members set up a blockade outside the Valero site in Pembroke Dock on Thursday morning.
The group have blocked three entrances and said they would stay "as long as it takes".
19 Sep 2019
