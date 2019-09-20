Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Welsh independence being 'driven by young people'
Marches have been taking place from supporters of Welsh independence.
Campaign group Yes Cymru launched in 2016 with just a few hundred people turning up at demonstrations.
But with Brexit in a state of impasse, numbers supporting breaking away from the UK appear to be rising.
BBC Wales political reporter Teleri Glyn-Jones finds out more.
-
20 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window