How is climate change impacting Wales?
Climate change: Rising sea levels threatening the Welsh coast

The effect of climate change and how to deal with it is a huge topic of debate.

Protests have taken place by campaigners to highlight the action they want from governments around the world.

The Welsh Government says it has "re-focused billions of pounds of investment towards tackling the climate and ecological emergency".

In Ceredigion, there are concerns at how rising sea levels and more frequent storms could threaten the coastline.

  • 20 Sep 2019
