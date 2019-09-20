Media player
Climate protestors take over Swansea's Guildhall
Schoolchildren have taken over Swansea's Guildhall in a protest over climate change.
Across the country, hundreds have sacrificed a day in school to make their voices heard.
Wales has declared a climate emergency and set ambitious low emissions targets but protesters want more action.
20 Sep 2019
