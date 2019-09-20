Youngsters take over Guildhall in climate protest
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Climate protestors take over Swansea's Guildhall

Schoolchildren have taken over Swansea's Guildhall in a protest over climate change.

Across the country, hundreds have sacrificed a day in school to make their voices heard.

Wales has declared a climate emergency and set ambitious low emissions targets but protesters want more action.

  • 20 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Climate protesters fill the streets of Scotland