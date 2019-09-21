Ultra runner takes on 100 marathons barefoot

Video

Ultra athlete Anna McNuff is running 100 marathons - barefoot.

She has taken up the 2,620-mile challenge to encourage other young women to push themselves.

Anna admits her run, which started in Scotland in June, has not been easy with some road surfaces proving punishing on her feet.

She has visited Ireland and is currently running through Wales for the challenge which is expected to take five months, finishing in London, and she is visiting Girlguiding groups along the way to talk to young people.

"You have got to do things where you think you are in over your head because that is when you see what you are made of," she said.