Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gun owners' anger over licence change proposals
Gun owners have criticised plans to tighten guidelines on issuing firearms licences.
Under the current system, police ask GPs to provide medical information on an applicant, but they are not obliged to give it.
So the Home Office wants to put the onus on the applicant providing a medical certificate.
But the move has been called "fundamentally flawed" by those who already have licences.
-
24 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window