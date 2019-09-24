Gun owners' anger over licence change proposals
Gun owners have criticised plans to tighten guidelines on issuing firearms licences.

Under the current system, police ask GPs to provide medical information on an applicant, but they are not obliged to give it.

So the Home Office wants to put the onus on the applicant providing a medical certificate.

But the move has been called "fundamentally flawed" by those who already have licences.

