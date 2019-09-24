Northern bottlenose whale filmed swimming in Wales
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Northern bottlenose whale filmed swimming near Porthmadog

A northern bottlenose whale has been filmed swimming off the Welsh coast in a "rare" sighting.

Anthony Dale was out with his family when he saw one of the whales, which are usually found in deeper waters, in Cardigan Bay, just off Porthmadog in Gwynedd.

It is not known why the whale appeared in the water last Thursday.

A number of factors, including climate change, sickness, or the whale following prey into shallower waters, could be reasons behind the sighting.

  • 24 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Humpback whale spotted off coast of Cornwall