Woman raises funds for Thomas Cook staff on flight

A woman travelling on a Thomas Cook flight organised an impromptu whip-round for staff after the firm collapsed on Monday.

Cabin crew on the flight from Dalaman in Turkey were "heartbroken" after losing their jobs, Elaine Kerslake said.

Over the plane's tannoy system, she told her fellow passengers more than £650 had been raised for the staff.

One of the stewards tearfully thanked the passengers, who applauded the effort.