Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Hard to feel positive' amid hotel administrations
Six Welsh hotels - run by a man originally linked to plans for a resort in the Afan Valley - have gone into administration.
Hundreds of investors are unsure if they will get their money back after investing in the hotels, backed by Gavin Woodhouse's companies.
Some say they fear losing their homes or their life savings.
Solicitors representing Mr Woodhouse say he will make a statement once legal proceedings have ended.
-
25 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window