'Hard to feel positive' amid hotel administrations
Six Welsh hotels - run by a man originally linked to plans for a resort in the Afan Valley - have gone into administration.

Hundreds of investors are unsure if they will get their money back after investing in the hotels, backed by Gavin Woodhouse's companies.

Some say they fear losing their homes or their life savings.

Solicitors representing Mr Woodhouse say he will make a statement once legal proceedings have ended.

  • 25 Sep 2019