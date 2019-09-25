Pupping time for seals off the Welsh coast

Media player
Pupping time for seals off the Pembrokeshire coast
This year more than 100 Atlantic grey seal pups will be born off the coast of Pembrokeshire.
The number is increasing year-on-year.
Birthed in the coves and reared on land, the seal pups are a wildlife wow for visitors.
To allow people to experience this, National Trust Wales has doubled the number of guided walks this year.
25 Sep 2019
