Pupping time for seals off the Welsh coast
This year more than 100 Atlantic grey seal pups will be born off the coast of Pembrokeshire.

The number is increasing year-on-year.

Birthed in the coves and reared on land, the seal pups are a wildlife wow for visitors.

To allow people to experience this, National Trust Wales has doubled the number of guided walks this year.

  • 25 Sep 2019
