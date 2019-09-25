Media player
Gwent Police officer: 'We have currently got one swan in custody'
A swan was chased down a dual carriageway by police in a scene that could have come straight from comedy classic film Hot Fuzz.
After the chase the bird was caught by officers who threw a blanket over it and took it to Tredegar Station in the back of a van.
"We’ve currently got one swan in custody en route to Tred,” an officer from Ebbw Vale can be heard saying on a video of the incident, which happened on the A465.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said on Twitter: "We're pleased to say the swan is safe and well."
The creature was collected by a specialist rescue service.
25 Sep 2019
