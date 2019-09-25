'We have currently got one swan in custody'

Video

A swan was chased down a dual carriageway by police in a scene that could have come straight from comedy classic film Hot Fuzz.

After the chase the bird was caught by officers who threw a blanket over it and took it to Tredegar Station in the back of a van.

"We’ve currently got one swan in custody en route to Tred,” an officer from Ebbw Vale can be heard saying on a video of the incident, which happened on the A465.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said on Twitter: "We're pleased to say the swan is safe and well."

The creature was collected by a specialist rescue service.