Video

Lilly Kendall had been planning her funeral aged 11 - before an organ donor saved her life.

Born with heart complications, her family from Llanelli in Carmarthenshire were advised to turn off her life support machine when she was a baby.

She urgently needed a heart and lung transplant, but with few child organ donors she started planning for her death.

Then, a phone call changed everything.

Video by Geraint Thomas