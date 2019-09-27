Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Climate change: The girl inspired by Greta to help the planet
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has been addressing world leaders at the United Nations this week.
And her words have been inspiring children closer to home, including Anwen Whitehead.
The 10-year-old from Cnwch Coch, near Aberystwyth, has been encouraging her family to make simple changes at home to save resources.
27 Sep 2019
