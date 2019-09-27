Fire crew's car rescue team 'best in the world'

Video

“Everything that we learnt from the competitions that we go to we try to bring back into service and pass onto our colleagues," says firefighter Roger Magan.

Bridgend fire station's "extrication team" has been named the best in the world for getting injured people out of vehicles for the fourth consecutive year at the Rescue World Challenge.

The international competition sees rescue organisations tackle a range of specialist scenarios.

Mr Magan added: “Those little bits of knowledge, those little nuggets of skills, that people have learned from us and we’ve learnt ourselves, could be the one call between getting a person out safely or not getting them out in enough time.”