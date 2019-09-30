'Enormous pressures' on teenagers

Video

A new research centre will aim to "shine a light" on why young people develop mental health problems.

The £10m Wolfson Centre at Cardiff University wants to develop new ways of reducing anxiety and depression.

At Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern in Cardiff there are health and well being lessons and a counsellor.

Three pupils - Gwion, 15, Olwen, 13, and Grace, 17 - discuss the pressures teenagers can face today.