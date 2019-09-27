Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police raid cannabis den as part of £6m haul
This is the moment police raided a drug den in the Cynon Valley which led to the downfall of a gang in south Wales.
Police found 2.5 tonnes of cannabis worth £6m in a series of raids under the name Operation Violet Panama.
A total of 21 people from the gang were sentenced, with ring leader Bang Xuan Luong, 44, sentenced to eight years in prison.
His partner, 42-year-old Vu Thi Thu Thuy, was jailed for six years and Tuan Anh Pham, 20, who was described in court as the "IT Man", received five years.
-
27 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window