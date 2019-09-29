'Perfect picture' ruined when Danielle's pet died

Video

When Danielle Foley bought a beagle called Winston "it was all the perfect picture".

But within 24 hours the dog became weak, tested positive for a virus and had to be put down.

As part of a year-long investigation BBC Wales Investigates found a shed full of puppies out of public view at the breeder's farm.

"A puppy should have been at home playing with my dog Buster, he should have been playing fetch," she said.