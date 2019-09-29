Dad's royal art background discovered after death
The Queen's miniature house: Welsh artist's contribution

Margaret Jenkins believed her father was "just a dad" until she discovered newspaper clippings after her mother's death.

Saxon Jenkins, who died in 1989, made paintings of Welsh castles to go in a miniature house given to the Queen when she was six in 1932.

His art has been enjoyed by generations of royal children.

He stopped painting after starting a family, and his daughter found out about his work when she found newspaper clippings.

Margaret is now trying to find out more about the paintings.

