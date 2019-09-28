Why are board games becoming so popular?

Media player
Board games: Why are they becoming so popular?
Board game designers, sellers and players have explained why there is a growing appetite for face-to-face gaming in place of the online world.
The board game industry has seen a resurgence in recent years and is expected to carry on growing further.
Industry forecasters predict the global board game market will be worth more than £9bn by 2023.
Here, those who spend their free time playing games either at home or in cafes and bars, explain why the trend is growing.
