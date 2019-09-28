Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is it the end for Wales' remaining phone boxes?
People are being urged to do something "inspirational" to save Wales' remaining phone boxes after plans were announced to close hundreds of them.
BT is planning to close 566 phone boxes in Wales due to a 90% reduction in use over the past decade.
Some of the 5,000 kiosks that have already been repurposed across the UK have been turned into tiny art galleries, libraries and life-saving defibrillator stores.
BTs consultation is set to end on 28 October.
-
28 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window