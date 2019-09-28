Is it the end for Wales' remaining phone boxes?

Video

People are being urged to do something "inspirational" to save Wales' remaining phone boxes after plans were announced to close hundreds of them.

BT is planning to close 566 phone boxes in Wales due to a 90% reduction in use over the past decade.

Some of the 5,000 kiosks that have already been repurposed across the UK have been turned into tiny art galleries, libraries and life-saving defibrillator stores.

BTs consultation is set to end on 28 October.