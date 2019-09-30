Media player
Vets part of 'broken system' not addressing puppy farm failings
Vets are part of a "broken" system that has failed to address welfare at puppy farms in Wales, a panel of experts has said.
They said some vets failed to address the environment animals were kept in despite a long list of serious health problems like matted fur and rotten teeth.
A BBC investigation found filthy conditions at council-approved sites.
Some breeders were continually re-licensed despite their dogs suffering "serious health conditions".
The Welsh Government said it was reviewing regulations.
30 Sep 2019
