Officers take prisoner off HMP Berwyn roof
Video

Officers wearing riot gear have helped take a prisoner off the roof of HMP Berwyn in Wrexham.

The prisoner had climbed up there on Tuesday afternoon and eyewitnesses described the person taking clothes off at one point.

A raised platform was used to help officers reach the prisoner.

  • 01 Oct 2019
