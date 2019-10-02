Video

At the height of her illness Emily Hoskins' mother warned her she could "die at any minute."

The 22-year-old had had problems with food since she was 12.

Her illness meant hospital stays away from her home in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent.

"Being away from home is hard when you're such a young age," she said.

She now wants better care and support across Wales for people with anorexia and their families.

A report has found eating disorder services in Wales are "significantly under-resourced".