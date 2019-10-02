Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eating disorders: I could have been days away from dying'
At the height of her illness Emily Hoskins' mother warned her she could "die at any minute."
The 22-year-old had had problems with food since she was 12.
Her illness meant hospital stays away from her home in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent.
"Being away from home is hard when you're such a young age," she said.
She now wants better care and support across Wales for people with anorexia and their families.
A report has found eating disorder services in Wales are "significantly under-resourced".
-
02 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-49900896/eating-disorders-i-could-have-been-days-away-from-dyingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window