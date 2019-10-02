How did seal pup end up on clifftop path?
How did seal pup Krill end up on a Pembrokeshire clifftop?

A walker was surprised to stumble across this small seal pup on a coastal path 165ft (50m) up from the sea.

She has been named Krill by her rescuers following her wanderings at Abercastle in Pembrokeshire.

Krill is being nursed back to health at a rescue centre as she is underweight and had suffered puncture wounds on her body, according to the RSPCA.

