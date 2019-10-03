Video

Thousands of pounds have been awarded to a man after claims made against him by a Dyfed-Powys police officer were shown by CCTV to be false.

Richard Roberts from Milford Haven received £40,000 in an out-of-court settlement after it was claimed in a witness statement he was shouting and swearing at the time of his arrest.

He denied the allegations but the force proceeded to charge him.

"I was calm even though I'd been assaulted," he said.