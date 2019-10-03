Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police officer's allegations led to £40,000 payout
Thousands of pounds have been awarded to a man after claims made against him by a Dyfed-Powys police officer were shown by CCTV to be false.
Richard Roberts from Milford Haven received £40,000 in an out-of-court settlement after it was claimed in a witness statement he was shouting and swearing at the time of his arrest.
He denied the allegations but the force proceeded to charge him.
"I was calm even though I'd been assaulted," he said.
-
03 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window