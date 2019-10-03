Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sex education classes 'may not be appropriate' for children
Parents are set to lose the right to remove their children from sex and relationship classes.
The Welsh Government plan will be put to an eight-week consultation but already people have been speaking out.
In a previous consultation, 89% of respondents backed the right of parents to take children out of the classes.
Religious groups are among those objecting and they have concerns about what children will be taught.
But Education Minister Kirsty Williams said it was an "anomaly" that pupils could be withdrawn from certain subjects.
-
03 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-49917574/sex-education-classes-may-not-be-appropriate-for-childrenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window