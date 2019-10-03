Four jailed after undercover badger baiting sting

Video

Four men have been jailed following a BBC investigation into badger baiting.

Christian Latcham, 32, from Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Thomas Young, 26, from Newbridge, Caerphilly, Cyle Jones, 31 and Jamie Rush, 27, both from Brecon, Powys, denied attempting to kill or take badgers in Pembrokeshire.

But their actions were uncovered by the BBC Wales Investigates programme.

They were all found guilty at Cardiff Crown Court.