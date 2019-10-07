'I'm in control, not the endometriosis'

Media player
Endometriosis: 'I'm in control, not the condition'
A woman who suffers with endometriosis has described "taking back control" after the condition left her in chronic pain.
More than 13,500 women have shared their experience with the BBC in the largest study of its kind into the condition.
Around half told the study it had led to suicidal thoughts.
But Jaimee Rae McCormack, 27, from Cardiff said there was hope and she had found ways of getting her life back.
07 Oct 2019
