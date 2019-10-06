Video

For the first time in the 17 years of Cardiff Half Marathon, more women than men will take on the gruelling 13.1-mile challenge.

Among them will be Helen James, 34, of Caerphilly, for whom the race will be the final stage of a life-changing journey that has seen her lose 12-stones.

It began when she watched a friend complete the event in 2016.

"I'm really excited, there's such a camaraderie in running. Only a couple of years ago I would never have imagined I would even get to the start line but I needed a change in my life," she said.

The Cardiff Half Marathon has established itself as the third biggest running event in the UK, behind only the London Marathon and Great North Run.

However, this year, 51% of the record 27,500 entries are women.